MALE pupils taking sexual images of women teachers and schoolgirls is far from the only problem teachers face. A survey of teachers uncovered many other types of abuse while exploring the extent of graphic sexual harassment aimed at women teachers and schoolgirls.

Members of the NASUWT teachers union reported boys "filming themselves masturbating" and sending them to female pupils, according to the anonymous responses.

Other incidents recorded included sexual images of girls being passed around male pupils.

Insults about gay people, misogynistic comments directed at girls, "derogatory sexist comments and racist and Islamophobic comments", were also recorded in the survey.

Comments from pupils of a sexualised nature against women teachers included one union member complaining that a website had been "set up to mock me and my appearance".

Another woman teacher highlighted "threats of sexual violence and rape against me".

One female member of staff talked about a "fake account set up where a group of boys spoke about me suggestively".

A sexual website set up by pupils was highlighted by another teacher.

She said: "They started a site called 'teachers we want to f**k' and found photos of female staff to put up where people left comments."

Stalking was also an issue. One teacher said a photograph of her travelling home was taken by pupils and posted via the Whatsapp messaging service.

She said: "A 6th former took a photo of me when I was riding home from work in my lycra kit then shared it on a Whatsapp group."

Other women teachers also complained about online abuse from parents.

Posts on social media included one that said: "I want to slap her [the teacher’s] bitch face." In another case a parent threatened to come in and "sort that bitch out".

Teachers claim that issues of sexualised behaviour and abuse was so rife in schools that its prevalence was often dismissed as “banter”.

There were also reports that senior management sometimes decided to turn a blind eye to it.