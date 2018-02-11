ONE of the key reasons behind the upsurge in illegal and sexual images of teachers and girls being taken without their knowledge or consent in schools is that boys are being bombarded with pornographic, misogynistic and negative images of women, a leading Scottish psychologist has said.

Psychologist Dr Mairead Tagg, an expert in male violence against women and children, said the online world gave boys much greater access to such material than ever before

Tagg said parents and schools should closely monitor mobile phone use by children. She said: "We need to police the phones of children. That's why we are parents. We also need to make decisions about how our schools are run in terms of how mobile phones are used in them."

