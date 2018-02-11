ONE of the key reasons behind the upsurge in illegal and sexual images of teachers and girls being taken without their knowledge or consent in schools is that boys are being bombarded with pornographic, misogynistic and negative images of women, a leading Scottish psychologist has said.
Psychologist Dr Mairead Tagg, an expert in male violence against women and children, said the online world gave boys much greater access to such material than ever before
Tagg said parents and schools should closely monitor mobile phone use by children. She said: "We need to police the phones of children. That's why we are parents. We also need to make decisions about how our schools are run in terms of how mobile phones are used in them."
Tagg said Scotland should adopt similar restrictions to France where children are allowed to bring their phones to school, but not allowed to get them out at any time until they leave.
She said: "That's something that should be looked at here. I wouldn't object to it."
Tagg denied a ban on phones would restrict online learning and research opportunities in schools. She said: "If kids need to use the internet then they can use the school computer."
