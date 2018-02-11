WOMEN dressed as suffragettes marched through Glasgow yesterday demanding equal pay from the city council.
The demo was organised by Unison after the trade union won their legal case against the local authority last year.
The march comes days after the centenary of some women winning the right to vote for the first time.
Glasgow City Council had appealed against a ruling by the Employment Appeal Tribunal that they had continued to discriminate against women through the introduction of payment protections upholding the earnings of male colleagues following the initial wave of equal pay awards.
However, Court of Session judge Lady Dorrian refused the council's appeal last May. Unison said the council has now agreed to discuss a settlement for 11,000 claimants.
On Saturday hundreds of women, led by around 30 dressed as suffragettes, marched from Glasgow Green to the council headquarters in George Square for a rally.
Unison Glasgow city branch chairwoman Carol Ball said: "This is not about robbing Peter to pay Pauline. It's about equality and justice. We must focus on delivering equal pay now and in the future.”
Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “In moving to negotiation, we have sent a clear message to our lower-paid women employees about the value we place on the crucial work they do.
“However we meet the final costs of the settlements we will reach, our commitment to protecting frontline jobs and services will be absolute. And whatever the bill, the cost of not negotiating a settlement, of not pursuing justice, is much greater.”
