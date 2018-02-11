The body of a missing hillwalker has been found while the search for his brother continues.
Police formally identified Alan Gibson, 56, who had been reported missing along with his brother Neil, 63, on Thursday.
The pair, who had a black Pointer dog called Archie with them, had set off on a walk at around 7.45am in Strathcarron, Wester Ross, that day.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Mountain rescue teams searching in the area of Achnashellach for two missing hillwalkers have sadly recovered the body of a man.
"He has been formally identified as Alan Gibson who was reported missing with his brother after failing to return from a walk in the area on Thursday."
Mr Gibson's family has been informed while searches are ongoing for his brother and will continue into Sunday.
