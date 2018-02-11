POLICE have released CCTV images of three men they want to trace after a man was seriously assaulted outside a bar near Glasgow's Queen Street station.
The 23-year-old man was attacked outside Dow's Bar on Dundas Street, Glasgow, at around 9pm on Friday November 17.
Detectives believe the three men in the images may have information which could help their investigation into the incident.
The three men are in their late twenties or early thirties, white, and were wearing the type of clothing worn by tradesmen or people in the building trade. They spoke with Glasgow accents.
One man has a shaved head and a slim build while the second man has a stocky build, a beard and was wearing a grey tracksuit with a dark blue T-shirt underneath. The third man has a slim build, was wearing a baseball cap and carrying a rucksack and a blue hard hat.
Anyone with any information about the incident or who recognises any of the men in the images is asked to contact CID officers at Glasgow city centre police station via 101, quoting incident number PS-20171117-3716.
