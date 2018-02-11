THE father of an 11-year-old schoolgirl who was stabbed to death has said he is “utterly devastated”.

Detectives are quizzing a 51-year-old relative of Jasmine Forrester over her alleged murder.

She “lost her fight for life” in hospital on Friday afternoon after she was found seriously injured at a property in Wolverhampton, West Midlands Police said.

Jasmine's father, Simeon Forrester said: “This is a hugely tragic time for our family and the loss we feel is unexplainable. We are utterly devastated.

“Jasmine was a shining star and a huge part of us. We would really like to be left alone at this time while we come to terms with what has happened.”

The youngster was found just before 1am with injuries including a serious head wound after a neighbour heard a disturbance.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be held today.