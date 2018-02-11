THE UK Government is reviewing its relationship with Oxfam amid growing criticism of the charity's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against some of its staff.

The Department for International Development (DfID) took the decision after the charity denied claims it had covered up the use of prostitutes by aid workers in Haiti in 2011.

Oxfam said it publicly announced an investigation into the allegations when they surfaced and kept the Charity Commission informed. But the charity regulator said Oxfam's report stated there had been no allegations of abuse of beneficiaries and did not mention potential sexual crimes involving minors.

“Our approach to this matter would have been different had the full details that have been reported been disclosed to us at the time,” the Charity Commission said in a statement.

Four members of staff were dismissed and three, including the country director, resigned before the end of the 2011 investigation, Oxfam said.

The Charity Commission said it was made aware of an ongoing internal investigation into misconduct in August 2011.

It said: “It explained that the misconduct related to inappropriate sexual behaviour, bullying, harassment and the intimidation of staff.

“The report to us stated there had been no allegations, or evidence, of any abuse of beneficiaries. It also made no mention of any potential sexual crimes involving minors.”

DfID said Oxfam had “serious questions” to answer following the revelations. “The way this appalling abuse of vulnerable people was dealt with raises serious questions that Oxfam must answer,” a spokesman said.

“We acknowledge that hundreds of Oxfam staff have done no wrong and work tirelessly for the people they serve, but the handling by the senior team about this investigation and their openness with us and the Charity Commission showed a lack of judgment.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for the type of activity that took place in this instance, and we expect our partners to as well. The Secretary of State is reviewing our current work with Oxfam and has requested a meeting with the senior team at the earliest opportunity.”

The Charity Commission said it had written to Oxfam “as a matter of urgency” to request further information and “establish greater clarity on this matter”.

The charity said allegations that underage girls may have been involved were not proven.

Oxfam chief executive Mark Goldring also denied suggestions of a cover-up.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: “With hindsight, I would much prefer that we had talked about sexual misconduct, but I don't think it was in anyone's best interest to be describing the details of the behaviour in a way that was actually going to draw extreme attention to it.”