NORTH KOREAN leader Kim Jong Un has invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to a summit meeting in the north.
Moon's spokesman said Kim's sister verbally delivered the offer during a lunch meeting with at Seoul's presidential palace.
The spokesman said Moon replied that the north and south should continue to work to build conditions so that a summit can take place.
The spokesman added that Moon also called for a quick resumption of dialogue between the United States and North Korea.
Moon's office said Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, came to the south as his special envoy. South Korea is eager to use her presence at the Winter Olympics to restore regular communication with North Korea and eventually pull it into nuclear talks.
Following the meeting, US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Alyssa Farah said in a statement: “The Vice President is grateful that President Moon reaffirmed his strong commitment to the global maximum pressure campaign and for his support for continued sanctions.”
