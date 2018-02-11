HOUSE OF CARDS and The Wire actor Reg E Cathey has died at his home in New York aged 59 after battling cancer.
The Wire's creator David Simon announced on Twitter the death of the “masterful actor” and the “most delightful human being”.
The US star was well known for his role as rib shack owner Freddy Hayes in Netflix political thriller House Of Cards, for which he won an Emmy – and played Norman Wilson in The Wire.
Samuel L Jackson wrote on Twitter: “Shattered at the loss of Reg E Cathey. Brilliant actor, humourist and friend. Irreplaceable. The ancestors about to be challenged.”
Beau Willimon, creator of the US version of House Of Cards, wrote “Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humour, gravitas and a fountain of talent.
“Loved by everyone lucky enough to know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace, Reg.”
Miles Teller, who appeared with the US actor in Fantastic Four, wrote: “Just read that Reg E Cathey has passed away. Reg was an incredibly kind and wonderful person with a vibrant love for the arts.
“He would bring his saxophone to set and serenade everyone at base camp during breaks. Rest In Peace my friend.”
Netflix said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” by the star's death, adding: “Reg was the kindest man, the most giving actor, a true gentlemen. Our sympathy goes to his family.”
