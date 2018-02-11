FOUR men in balaclavas have robbed a home in Edinburgh.
The men targeted the property in Broomhouse Crescent at around 11.50pm on Friday.
No-one was injured but police said it was a "distressing experience" for the victims.
The suspects were white, of large build, around 6ft tall, spoke with Scottish accents, and wore dark tracksuits as well as balaclavas.
Police urged anyone with information to contact them.
Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts, of Corstorphine CID, said: "When the suspects left the property they were seen to be walking at speed, east on Broomhouse Crescent, adjacent to Broomhouse Primary School playing fields, in the direction of Saughton Road, Edinburgh."
Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4667 of February 9.
