AN Israeli F-16 fighter jet was shot down by Syrian air defences yesterday during airstrikes against "Iranian targets" in the country.

An Israeli military statement said: "During the attack, multiple anti-aircraft missiles were fired at IAF (Israel Air Force) aircraft" adding that the two pilots of the aircraft abandoned the warplane before it crashed inside Israel. The two pilots who bailed out were injured and taken to hospital.

Israel had attacked targets in the war-torn country in response to an Iranian drone infiltrating Israel’s airspace. The drone was shot down in an incident described by Israel as a “severe and irregular violation of Israeli sovereignty”.

Israel scrambled fighter jets to carry out air strikes on 12 targets, including three aerial defence batteries and four targets claimed to be part of Iran's military establishment in Syria.

“This is a serious Iranian attack on Israeli territory. Iran is dragging the region into an adventure in which it doesn't know how it will end,” Israel's chief military spokesman, Brig Gen Ronen Manelis, said in a statement. “Whoever is responsible for this incident is the one who will pay the price."

Iran rejected the Israeli version of events as “ridiculous”. The pro-Assad military alliance denied that any of its drones entered Israeli air space.

Following the downing of their aeroplane, Israel launched a second wave of strikes against eight targets in Syria.

The country has been gripped by a new and escalating round of violence in recent weeks.

Aside from the Turkish offensive in Afrin, the Syrian government escalated its attacks on two of the largest and most important remaining opposition-held areas, in Idlib province in north-western Syria and on eastern Ghouta, a region near the capital Damascus.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, has called for urgent international action, saying the past week in Syria "has been one of the bloodiest periods of the entire conflict."

He said the "no-holds-barred nature" of the assault included attacks on nine medical facilities and the death of 277 civilians between February 4 and February 9 in both Idlib and eastern Ghouta.

There were also reports of the government using toxic agents in residential areas.

In a separate development yesterday, the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced that a military helicopter was shot down in northern Syria during Ankara's offensive against Syrian Kurdish militia there.

Speaking in Istanbul Erdogan did not mention by name the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, but said those responsible will pay for it.

A spokesman for the Kurdish militia confirmed his fighters shot down the aircraft in Raju, north-west Afrin. Turkey launched a military offensive on January 20 to uproot the YPG from Afrin.