WOMEN working on zero-hour contracts and in low paid jobs are more vulnerable to sexual harassment than those in traditional jobs, according to new research.
Employees in bars and restaurants face the greatest abuse according to the Scottish Trades Union Congress findings.
The STUC report reveals that 67 per cent of women in the hospitality and leisure industry have experienced sexual harassment, while 43 per cent of women in "flexible" work have experienced it.
Loading article content
Shockingly, 57 per cent of victims of sexual harassment at work will not report the issue.
The research published by STUC youth members will be debated at the full STUC annual conference in Aviemore from April 16-18.
The resolution to conference says: “Sexual harassment affects women in all areas of work. However, those often most vulnerable are in jobs of a precarious nature."
The STUC congress preliminary agenda is dominated with resolutions about sexual abuse and harassment.
A motion from the acting union Equity highlights the "recent publicity surrounding sexual abuse in the entertainment industry across the world".
A separate resolution to from the STUC's governing general council calls for zero-hour contracts to be banned, going on to state : “While sexual harassment and discrimination can happen in any workplace, precarious workers are particularly vulnerable.
"Workers who have little power, who are seen as disposable and who are routinely exploited by employers, are increasingly being subjected to degrading and discriminatory treatment and forced to work in unsafe environments."
STUC general secretary Grahame Smith is expected to make a series of interventions at the congress highlighting the conditions facing women workers on zero hours contracts.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.