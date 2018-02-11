SNP lesbian and gay MPs are facing graphic homophobic abuse and sexualised threats of violence.

Mhairi Black, Joanna Cherry, Hannah Bardell and Stewart McDonald have all been targeted on social media. However, some of them have had aggressive, homophobic abuse hurled at them on the street.

A log of incidents kept by the SNP showed that lesbian MPs were particularly singled out.

The Sunday Herald spoke to the high-profile politicians on the receiving end of the hatred.

Bardell said an elderly man had called her a "bender" when she was in her Livingston constituency. She said: “When I was out in Livingston last year a man in his fifties shouted a torrent of homophobic abuse at me.

"He called me a bender, said I was disgusting, and so were the SNP for 'allowing the benders to get married'."

Bardell said the attack strengthened her resolve to campaign for equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. She said it also showed the Scottish Government had been right to pass laws on equality such as equal marriage and hate crime protections.

She said: “Scotland has made huge progress in recent years and we’re now one of the best countries in the world for LGBTI equality.

"I’m proud of the role the SNP Government has played in improving the law, and showing real leadership to challenge prejudice and change attitudes.

"The homophobic and misogynistic abuse that MPs receive though, online and in person, shows that we still have a way to go before LGBTI people will have full equality.

"Its depressing these attitudes still exist but it won't stop me speaking out for equality, and we can't let it discourage other LGBTI people from standing for election.”

Black said she had been attacked relentlessly by online Twitter trolls.

The MP for Paisley and Renfrewshire South was described as a "gruff old lezzer” and a "little dyke ned in a suit”.

Other tweets said “she’s alright nobody will rape her" and “stand in the middle of a road ya cow”.

Black said she and her colleagues suffered extreme levels of abuse on a daily basis.

"I am in the incredibly lucky position of being surrounded by friends and family that join me in making light of much of the abuse I receive," she said. "However, we shouldn’t have to make light of abuse in order to cope.

"The homophobic and gendered nature of the daily abuse myself and others have to endure serves as a reminder of how far we need still need to travel in our journey of equality, despite all the advances that we’ve seen in Scotland.”

McDonald was attacked as a “limp-wristed hussy” on Twitter.

The Glasgow South MP said the abuse showed the fight for equality was yet to be won.

He said: “This appalling homophobic abuse isn’t just directed at MPs, it affects people in all walks of life. It’s not acceptable and it must be challenged.

"It shows exactly why the advances Scotland has seen in recent years are so important – from equal marriage to hate crime protections, Scotland is now a much better place for LGBTI people to live than it has ever been but we still have more to do."

Cherry, who is is QC as well as the SNP's justice spokeswoman at Westminster, was attacked for her sexuality by social media trolls.

A post from Twitter feed called Jordan is Palestine @AdNature1 said of Cherry, "She needs a man or a di--o to occupy her mind".

The Edinburgh South West MP was also called a "C--t" and an "SNP C--t at that" by MCFC @ArgentinaMCFC.

Cherry said MPs had to speak out publicly against such abuse.

She said: “No one should have to face this misogynistic, homophobic, and sectarian abuse.

"While the SNP government has made important strides forward on LGBTI equality, women’s equality, and tackling sectarianism, there is still much further to go.

"It’s really important that we have strong voices in parliament standing up for equality and challenging prejudice in all its forms.”