POLICE Scotland have received a report about alleged inappropriate conduct by a senior aide to an SNP Cabinet Secretary.

Norman Will, who is the parliamentary “head of office” for MSP Fergus Ewing, is the subject of a report to the single force. Ewing has also given the police a statement in respect of any investigation they may carry out.

A police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm a report about inappropriate conduct has been received. The reporting and tackling of sexual harassment is a priority and all reports will be thoroughly investigated.

“Our Public Protection Unit has dedicated investigative teams who provide specialist support to victims and target offenders to bring them to justice.”

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, lawyer Aamer Anwar told this newspaper in October there was a “catalogue” of sexual harassment at the Scottish Parliament.

MSP Mark McDonald quit as the Minister for Childcare and Early Years in November after saying that some of his behaviour had been “considered to be inappropriate”. He is currently suspended.

It has now emerged that police have received a report about the alleged conduct of Will, who is a long-standing constituency aide to the Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy and Connectivity. It is understood Will has been suspended from Ewing’s employment since December and is no longer an SNP member.

However, he is still listed in the “contact” section on Ewing’s constituency website along with a picture of the aide. Social media site Linkedin states that Will has worked for Ewing since 1999 – the first year of devolution. He was also his election agent at the 2016 Holyrood poll. He is a high-profile supporter of independence and was also Yes Scotland’s “referendum agent” in the Highlands in 2014. Will has taken a strong interest in the politics of Catalonia on Twitter, but he has not tweeted since November 21.

This newspaper also understands the Parliament has launched its own probe into claims about Will.

An SNP spokesperson said: “A staff member is suspended pending the outcome of an investigation. Mr Ewing is following advice from the Scottish Parliament, and awaits the outcome of the investigation.”

A spokesperson said: “The Parliament takes a zero tolerance approach to harassment in the workplace and any complaints made to us will be listened to and investigated. To ensure that those coming forward can have full confidence in our procedures we will not confirm or comment upon any allegations made.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “These are very serious allegations, and they need to be fully investigated. In the meantime it seems appropriate that the member of staff involved is placed on leave.” Holyrood responded to Anwar’s claims last year by setting up a dedicated hotline for individuals to report cases of sexual harassment.

Will did not return the Sunday Herald’s phone call.