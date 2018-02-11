A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in a city flat.

Officers were called to the property in the Port Hamilton area of Edinburgh at around 4.45pm on Thursday and found the body of Alan Glancy, 47.

Following a post-mortem examination his death is being treated as murder.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector David Pinkney of Police Scotland's major investigation team said: "We are investigating the last known whereabouts of Alan and are keen to speak to anyone who might be able to assist us with this.

"We are aware that Alan attended a medical appointment on the ninth of January and we are looking for anyone who has seen Alan or spoken to him between the ninth of January and first of February to come forward.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with Alan's family and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

"We are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist our enquiries as we try to establish Alan's movements prior to his death.

"Officers will be carrying out additional patrols to offer reassurance and anyone with concerns or questions can speak to them."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference number 2507 of February 1 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.