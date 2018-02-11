TEAMS searching for two missing brothers in the hills of Wester Ross found a body at the weekend.

Police said the body of Alan Gibson was located by mountain rescue teams on Saturday.

The 56-year-old had set off with his brother Neil, 63, and their dog - a black Pointer named Archie, for Achnashellach on Thursday morning.

But last night, rescuers stood down the search for Neil, saying they await “significant snow melt” to resume, amid fears he may have been buried under an avalanche.

Mountain rescue teams had been searching on the ground, while both the Inverness and Stornoway Coastguard helicopters were flying over a huge area after the pair failed to return from their walk.

Rescuers have stood down their three-day search for a man who went missing after going hillwalking with his brother in the Highlands.

Police Scotland said last night that there are no plans to resume the search for Neil Gibson until there is “significant snow melt.”

That would indicate that the 63-year-old may have been buried under an avalanche.

The search resumed for Neil this morning after the body of his brother Alan Gibson, 56, was discovered on Saturday.

Neil, from Nairn, and Alan, who was based in Durham, were reported missing after going hillwalking in Strathcarron at 7.45am on Thursday.

Since then weather conditions have been described as “tricky” with frequent snow showers.

The recovery of Alan’s body followed a day of extensive searching by Torridon, Dundonnell and RAF Lossiemouth Mountain Rescue Teams, a Coastguard Rescue Helicopter and the Search and Rescue Dog Association.

Rescuers returned to the area yesterday to continue their efforts to find Neil - Archie the dog is also missing.

Police said around 30 members of mountain rescue teams were involved but weather conditions - with frequent snow showers - restricted a helicopter scouring the area.

The weather also meant that the search was stood down shortly after 2pm.

On Twitter, Inverness police said on Saturday: “We can sadly confirm that mountain rescue teams have recovered the body of Alan Gibson, one of two missing brothers and who failed to return from a hillwalk in the Achnashellach area on Thursday.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.

“Searches are ongoing.”