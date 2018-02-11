Scotland captain John Barclay offered insight into how much pressure his side had been feeling ahead of yesterday’s badly needed win over France in admitting that relief rather than joy had been the main emotional response.

“There’s a fair bit of relief, actually. You would think we’d be bouncing, but the hangover from last week, everyone is so relieved to get a victory against a really good French side,” he said

Major questions were asked of the team’s psyche after they repeated the mistake of the previous week in Cardiff when conceding early scores, but the flanker was happy with the way they responded this time.

