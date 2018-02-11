Three British people have died after a tourist helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon.
The Foreign Office said it was providing support to their families and those of three more Britons who were injured in the accident in the US state of Arizona.
It is not clear what caused the crash, which happened at about 5.20pm local time on Saturday.
A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter suffered “substantial damage”.
A Foreign Office spokesman added: “We are providing support to the families of six British visitors involved in a helicopter accident at the Grand Canyon on 10 February, and we are in close contact with the US emergency services.”
The helicopter was operated by tour firm Papillon Airways.
On its website, Papillon calls itself “the world’s largest aerial sightseeing company” and says it flies more than 600,000 people a year.
Images have emerged showing flames and thick smoke rising from the boulder-strewn crash site.
The Grand Canyon, which is more than a mile deep, is one of the most visited US tourist attractions.
