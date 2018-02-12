PLANS by Sir David Murray's firm to create a £450 million village as part of a new “Garden District” on the outskirts of Edinburgh, are to be examined by ministers.

The plan by family business of former Rangers chairman Sir David Murray is nearing an "important first phase" as it is set to go to before Scottish Ministers for scrutiny because of its scale.

If approved it will bring 1,350 homes and 150 permanent jobs under Murray Estates' plans for investment in a new community called Redheughs Village.

Royal Bank of Scotland, which owns the adjacent Gogarburn Campus, is supportive of the development after Murray Estates agreed to minimise disruption to the 6000 people who work at the bank’s HQ.

It paves the way for ministers to consider a proposal which carries the substantial support of city councillors and is set to deliver up to 1,350 new homes of various types, including 330 much needed affordable homes.

The proposal also includes plans for new primary and nursery schools and a 40-acre park.

Murray Estates have been in talks with agriculture and environment advisers in a move to meet Scottish Government requirements.

The plans include detailed analysis on flood prevention, traffic and public transport.

The development will also see the creation of a community hub and shopping centre, sports facilities and green space.

Sir David's son, also David Murray, managing director of Murray Capital Group, parent company of Murray Estates, said: “The Garden District project is a critically important development for the economic benefit of Scotland’s capital.

"The city economy desperately needs a good mixture of quality housing that is well connected to Edinburgh’s growing transport infrastructure, including the new Edinburgh Gateway Station.

"If approved, this development will meet those needs and help unlock growth in a wonderful living environment."

He added: “We have worked closely with those organisations neighbouring the development, not least Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture and Royal Bank of Scotland, and are now delighted to have secured their support.”

Malcolm Buchanan, chair of Royal Bank of Scotland’s Scotland board, said: “We have held constructive discussions with Murray Capital Group and are delighted that they have committed to ensuring disruption to our HQ is kept to an absolute minimum.

"We are very supportive of growing the city's economy and hope that this new Garden District will help deliver a significant boost to businesses and communities in the region.”

The project has been going through the planning process since 2015, and Edinburgh City Council gave planning permission in principle for the development in 2016.

The decision of the full council to grant planning permission was made following a recommendation by its Development Management Sub-Committee that planning permission in principle should be granted.

The building of the village will also support 26 jobs in year one rising to 332 jobs by the height of the eight-year building work.

The developer also said Redheughs Village would mean a link with many of the most deprived areas in Edinburgh which are on or close to city boundaries.

The potential foothold for the Garden District, which it is hoped will eventually comprise 3,500 homes in a £1bn, 20-year development on the western border of the capital, will be close to train, tram and bus links and "as such would be one of the best-served sites for public transport in Scotland".