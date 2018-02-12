ONE of Scotland's plushest hotels, the Edinburgh Grand, will open its doors June as part of a £60m revamp of one of the Edinburgh's famous squares.

The hotel is part of a regeneration and redevelopment project to transform a corner of the St Andrew Square.

Read more: Sir David Murray's £450m Edinburgh village plan called in by Ministers

Renovation of the Edinburgh Grand took place over two years and will provide 50 individually designed, serviced apartments.

The building’s provenance as a famous Edinburgh banking landmark - it was formerly the global headquarters of RBS - has been woven together with contemporary interior design to create a luxurious new residence unique to Scotland’s capital.

Apartments accommodate from one to six guests, and include a penthouse with a 360 degrees view.

Read more: Sir David Murray's £450m Edinburgh village plan called in by Ministers

Authentic features, including original dark wood panelling, fireplaces, brass door handles and decorative cornicing have been given a makeover and incorporate with new design.

The Edinburgh Grand will also have a 170-cover bar and restaurant located in the former banking hall and a coffee house.

Read more: Sir David Murray's £450m Edinburgh village plan called in by Ministers

Gavin MacLennan, general manager of Lateral City Apartments, which owns the hotel, said: “We are re-writing the blueprint on luxury accommodation with the Edinburgh Grand.

"It is a property which has been expertly tailored to the needs of the modern traveller - from the cutting-edge in-room technology through to the bespoke interior decoration that references the building’s illustrious heritage.

"Whether guests are visiting for pleasure or for business, we have ensured that all expectations will be surpassed.

"It is set to become the new landmark in tourism for the capital.”