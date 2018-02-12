The First Minister’s official residence in Edinburgh is in need of repairs totalling around £300,000, it has been claimed.

Bute House, an A-listed building in Charlotte Square, was closed to staff in October last year after routine monitoring revealed urgent ceiling repairs were required at the striking 18th-century townhouse.

Nicola Sturgeon has since been staying overnight in a hotel, when her schedule requires, while meetings of the Scottish Cabinet have been taking place at St Andrew’s House.

The list of repairs drawn up for Bute House by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is believed to include damp in the basement and problems with the stairwell cupola, the Mail on Sunday reported.

New carpets are said to be needed throughout the building, the kitchen needs to be re-fitted and the second-floor study is due for redecoration.

According to a document released under Freedom of Information laws, HES requested £287,000 for “household and material costs”.

Bute House was one of the final projects overseen by celebrated Georgian architect Robert Adam and is a key part of the New Town World Heritage Site.