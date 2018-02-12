Hackers who accessed the websites of some of Iran’s newspapers are from the UK and America, Iranian telecommunication officials said.
The official IRNA news agency reported that the hackers targeted 30 websites on Saturday, including some belonging to Iranian daily newspapers.
It added, however, that the websites were poorly secured.
Late on Saturday, hackers accessed the dailies’ websites and changed their Farsi top stories to a contrived report about the death of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
No-one has claimed responsibility for the cyber attacks.
Since 2012, the US has blamed Iranian hackers for targeting American banks, a small dam near New York City and the email and social media accounts of Obama administration officials.
