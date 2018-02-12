A campaign group is calling on Scottish independence supporters to “populate” footpaths and bridges along the M8 motorway.

The demonstration hopes to encourage supporters to wave flags and drape banners from prominent vantage points along the busy stretch of motorway between Glasgow and Edinburgh on Saturday, April 7.

The organisers, calling themselves YesM8, said in an online Twitter post the event was about visibilty and not intended to cause disruption to traffic.

The campaigners are hoping flags will be draped over 70 crossings along the route and are trying to recruit “local co-ordinators” via social media. 

Some Twitter users have expressed concern over the planned stunt, claiming it would be a distraction to drivers and may potentially lead to accidents.

Former SNP MSP Tricia Marwick tweeted: “If they want to do something then get out leafleting or knocking doors.”

YesM8 claims it was inspired by the work of another campaign, Bridgesforindy, which shares pictures of saltires flying from various crossings.