A campaign group is calling on Scottish independence supporters to “populate” footpaths and bridges along the M8 motorway.
The demonstration hopes to encourage supporters to wave flags and drape banners from prominent vantage points along the busy stretch of motorway between Glasgow and Edinburgh on Saturday, April 7.
Loading article content
The organisers, calling themselves YesM8, said in an online Twitter post the event was about visibilty and not intended to cause disruption to traffic.
Just for a little clarity for the naysayers. This is about visibility. This is not about shutting down roads and junctions and causing chaos. We want lawful gatherings on footpaths over the M8. #YesM8— YesM8Scotland (@YesM8Scotland) February 11, 2018
The campaigners are hoping flags will be draped over 70 crossings along the route and are trying to recruit “local co-ordinators” via social media.
Some Twitter users have expressed concern over the planned stunt, claiming it would be a distraction to drivers and may potentially lead to accidents.
This is not the plan. It's about visibility, not causing chaos #YesM8 https://t.co/5jrnNYdTJR— YesM8Scotland (@YesM8Scotland) February 11, 2018
Former SNP MSP Tricia Marwick tweeted: “If they want to do something then get out leafleting or knocking doors.”
I could not agree more. If they want to do something then get out leafleting or knocking doors— Tricia Marwick (@TriciaMarwick) February 11, 2018
YesM8 claims it was inspired by the work of another campaign, Bridgesforindy, which shares pictures of saltires flying from various crossings.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?