POLICE investigations into the French rugby team which delayed their flight from Edinburgh centred on sexual assault allegations, it has emerged.
After conducting inquiries which prevented the French squad leaving Scotland, detectives found no crime had been committed.
It was reported that all but four members of the French squad were being questioned by Police Scotland.
Loading article content
Police acted after reports of a fight in an Edinburgh bar following the match at Murrayfield which Scotland won 32-26.
The French Rugby Federation tweeted: "The FFR confirms that some players are being held by the Scottish authorities. We are waiting for more information."
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following an initial report of sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre during the early hours of Monday 12th February, police conducted various lines of inquiry, including speaking to a number of potential witnesses.
"These inquiries have established that no crime has been committed."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?