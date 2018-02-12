IT is a discipline which requires patience, imagination and a very steady hand.
And now stone stackers are about to descend on Scotland for the second time to compete for the title of European Champion.
Organisers of the contest are extending an invitation to all European “Stone Balance Artists” and for others who are interested to spectate and “enjoy the ambience created by this intriguing art form.”
Stone stackers pile rocks on top of one another using only gravity and balance to create towers and monuments.
The championships involves two competitions - most artistic creation and most stones stacked.
Held over the weekend of Saturday 21 April to Sunday 22 April, the event takes place on Dunbar’s Lauderdal Park. On Sunday the event moves to the Eye Cave Beach, situated below Dunbar Sea Cadet hall where the winners will be decided.
The winner will be invited to participate in the World Stone Stacking Championships held annually in Lllano, Texas.
Organiser James Craig Page said: “Stone Stacking is both art and meditation, using free materials found on beaches and in parks. You can create temporary artistic monuments for passersby to enjoy.
"The benefit you find in trying this activity is the moments of clarity when you are zoned in to searching for the next stone or the sweet spot of gravity when you know you’ve got the perfect balance.”
