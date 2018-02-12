COMMONS Leader Andrea Leadsom has condemned a "despicable" death threat message sent to her because of her views on Brexit.

The senior minister, who campaigned for the Leave side in the European Union referendum, said the person who sent the anonymous message to her Commons office was a "coward".

The letter - similar to threats received by other Brexit supporters - claims "you have taken lives on our side" and warns "now we will take lives on yours".

