POLICE have issued warnings to a campaign group planning to hang pro-independence posters and flags on bridges along the M8.

The proposed demonstration would see individuals carry flags and banners on viewpoints along the M8 between Glasgow and Edinburgh on Saturday, April 7.

The organisers, calling themselves YesM8, said the event was “about being seen” and was not intended to cause traffic disruption. They hope flags could be seen from 70 crossings along the route and are hoping to recruit “local co-ordinators”.

Loading article content