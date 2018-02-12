JEREMY Corbyn has condemned racist and homophobic comments by a Scottish Labour MP as "completely wrong".
But the Labour leader said Hugh Gaffney had "recognised and understood" that his language was unacceptable and apologised.
Mr Gaffney, MP for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill, referred to a "Chinky" takeaway meal and joked about Robert Burns not being "bent" during a Burns supper.
Critics have since called on him to "consider his position", insisting Labour's failure to suspend him was a "slap in the face" to ethnic minorities.
Asked if Mr Gaffney would be suspended, Mr Corbyn said: "Hugh has apologised for what he said and he has been reprimanded for it.
"He is undertaking the appropriate diversity training and, indeed, has met and talked to people in the Chinese community and he is meeting other communities as well.
"What he said was completely wrong, of course, but he has recognised and understood that and apologised, and that's what we have done."
