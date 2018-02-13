FRENCH rugby players were "in good spirits and well-behaved" at an Edinburgh nightclub, staff said after the team were delayed from flying home amid sexual assault allegations.

Police Scotlands said no further action would be taken after its investigation into the claim thought to have been made about a late-night incident on Sunday after the match at Murrayfield.

Both the French and Scottish team were in the Tigerlily club, bar and restaurant complex in George Street.

Reports suggested French rugby team members had been questioned as "potential witnesses".

Police said they spoke to a number of team members at Edinburgh Airport and "established that no crime has been committed".

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Following an initial report of sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre during the early hours of Monday February 12, police conducted various lines of inquiry, including speaking to a number of potential witnesses.

"These inquiries have established that no crime has been committed."

The police report was made following the French team's 32-26 defeat by Scotland in the Six Nations on Sunday.

The plane carrying the players was grounded while police inquiries were carried out.

The official Twitter account of FFR, Rugby France, earlier tweeted: "The FFR confirms that some players are being heard by the Scottish authorities."

The chartered Jet2 flight to Paris was due to leave at around 11am but is stuck on the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport.

A spokesman for the airport said: "We have a plane that was due to leave at 11am that has not left yet."

Reports had suggested police became involved after an incident in the Tigerlily bar on Edinburgh's George Street.

Innes Bolt, managing director of Montpeliers, who run Tigerlily and Lulu nightclub in Edinburgh’s George Street, said: “I can confirm that last night the French and Scottish rugby teams enjoyed a night out in both Tigerlily and Lulu - venues that they have visited on a number of occasions after the Six Nations match at Murrayfield.

“The players and staff were all in good spirits and well-behaved.

“I can confirm that there were no reported incidents to our security team and management in either venue during the night, and police have not asked to interview any Montpeliers staff.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport that a flight was grounded for about two hours.

The flight was due to leave at 11am but did not take off until after 1pm on Monday, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for Scottish Rugby Union declined to comment.