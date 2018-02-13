The founder of Jupiter Artland, an acclaimed sculpture park outside Edinburgh, has been named as the new chairman of Creative Scotland.

Robert Wilson's appointment follows Ben Thomson who served as Creative Scotland Interim Chair from July 2017 to February 2018.

Mr Wilson, chairman and co-owner of natural medicine company Nelsons, takes up the role with for four years until February 2022.

Creative Scotland has recently been at the centre of a funding furore over its long term funding decisions and strategy.

Its chief executive is to appear before the Scottish Parliament culture committee later this month.

Mr Wilson said: “Creativity has the power to touch all aspects of a nation, and the Scottish people have long embraced culture with a passion.

"To be appointed Chair of Creative Scotland is an enormous honour and one I am extremely proud to accept.

"I look forward to working with my fellow colleagues from across all aspects of the sector to celebrate and champion the vibrant cultural scene that belongs to Scotland”.

Jupiter Artland is celebrating ten years of operation this year.

Based in parkland around Bonnington House at Wilkieston, it features commissioned art by Charles Jencks, Jim Lambie, Andy Goldsworthy, Anish Kapoor and many others.

Janet Archer, Creative Scotland Chief Executive said: “I very much welcome the appointment of Robert Wilson as Chair of Creative Scotland and am looking forward to working with him over the next period. Robert has a long history of supporting the arts and creative sectors and a deep knowledge of the visual arts.

“I would also like to thank Ben Thomson for his generosity in taking on our Interim Chair role while the search for a permanent Chair has taken place.”

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs said: “I am delighted to appoint Robert Wilson as the new Chair of Creative Scotland. I wish to take this opportunity to record my thanks to Ben Thomson for serving as Chair on an interim basis.

“Robert brings a wide range of leadership experience in the commercial, philanthropic and charitable sectors, with particular experience of the arts, including festivals and the visual arts.

“I welcome the leadership that he will bring to Creative Scotland in taking forward their future strategy and supporting Scotland’s vibrant creative sectors.”

Mr Wilson's first engagement as Chair will be at the Creative Scotland Board meeting on 15 February in Edinburgh.