A “high level group” of Commonwealth officials is set to meet in London to consider who might succeed the Queen as its head, it has been reported.

The agenda for the all-day summit, seen by the BBC, says there will be a discussion of “wider governance considerations”, which insiders say is code for the succession.

The group is expected to report to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on its findings in London in April.

Loading article content