The father of eight-year-old stabbing victim Mylee Billingham has been remanded in custody accused of her murder.
William Billingham, who is also charged with making threats to kill Mylee’s mother, was not required to enter any pleas during an appearance at Walsall Magistrates’ Court.
A two-minute hearing before three magistrates heard that Billingham, of Valley View, Brownhills, near Walsall, was accused of committing both offences on January 20.
Appearing in the dock wearing a dark blue V-neck jumper and grey trousers, Billingham, 54, spoke only to tell the clerk his name, date of birth and address.
The case against him was adjourned until a further hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.
Mylee was pronounced dead in hospital after being found with knife wounds at her father’s bungalow at around 9.15pm on January 20.
