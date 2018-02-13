Elise Christie has once again crashed out in the Olympic Games, slipping in the final of the short-track 500m before getting back up to ultimately finish in fifth and last place.

Christie famously was disqualified in all three of her events in Sochi four years ago but hvaung come back to become triple World Champion, much was expected of her this time around.

A nervy start to the race saw much jostling but as the finish line approached, with Christie lying in fourth place, the 27 year-old had her hand nudged away from her which caused her to lose her balance and crash out leaving the way clear for Italian skater Arianna Fontana to take gold.

