Elise Christie has once again crashed out in the Olympic Games, slipping in the final of the short-track 500m before getting back up to ultimately finish in fifth and last place.
Christie famously was disqualified in all three of her events in Sochi four years ago but hvaung come back to become triple World Champion, much was expected of her this time around.
A nervy start to the race saw much jostling but as the finish line approached, with Christie lying in fourth place, the 27 year-old had her hand nudged away from her which caused her to lose her balance and crash out leaving the way clear for Italian skater Arianna Fontana to take gold.
Visibly upset in the immediate aftermath, the Livingston skater admitted it was almost impossible for her to take any positives from the race.
Christie still has two more chances to claim her first-ever Olympic silverware with the 1000m and the 1500m, which are her preferred events, still to come.
