Philip Hammond has embarked on a Brexit charm offensive, meeting European counterparts and business leaders.
The Chancellor is visiting European Union members Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal as part of his tour.
His first stop is Norway – which is outside the EU but is in the European Economic Area and part of the single market, a post-Brexit model rejected by Theresa May because it would not give control over laws or immigration and would require continued payments to Brussels.
The tour comes as the UK prepares to reveal further details of its approach to the next phase of the Brexit process, which will focus on a transitional deal for the period after leaving the bloc in March 2019 and the future trading relationship with Brussels.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will set out his views on Wednesday, while the Prime Minister will travel to Munich for a speech on Saturday.
Mr Hammond said: “I am taking the message to Europe that, while we are leaving the EU, Britain still cares about its relationships with the countries, citizens and businesses with whom we share a close history and common values.
“We look forward to agreeing a new, deep and special partnership with the EU that keeps our relationship growing strongly in the future.”
