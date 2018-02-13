Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary have been confirmed as the hosts of the official EE British Academy Film Awards red carpet live programme.

The pre-ceremony show will air from 5pm on Bafta’s official Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as sponsor EE’s Facebook page, and highlights from the red carpet will be shown during BBC One’s main broadcast later in the evening.

Radio DJ Bowman and X Factor presenter O’Leary will welcome the star guests at the event celebrating British and international cinema, which takes place on Sunday night at the Royal Albert Hall.

Loading article content