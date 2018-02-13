Scottish Rugby star Stuart Hogg has joined forces with former HALO field officer and TV personality Camilla Thurlow to launch the Walk for Syria, a 30km sponsored walk in the Scottish Borders on June 23 this year. HALO is beginning to clear Syria of explosives, a massive task that will take years of work.

Video by Colin Mearns

The target of HALO's Walk for Syria is to expand its risk education programme in Syria so it can reach tens of thousands of the most at risk families. HALO's risk education sessions explain the dangers of explosives, how to identify them and how to act safely around them. Stuart Hogg said: "I wanted to get involved to support the HALO Trust partly because I am a Borders boy and I think it's great that Scotland's largest international charity is based in the Borders. It is easy to look at terrible things happening far away and think there is nothing you can do. But there is something you can do- you can put on your walking boots and raise some sponsorship money and join me on the Walk for Syria on June 23rd." Camilla added: "I worked for the HALO Trust and I know the enormous difference it makes to countries in conflict. It makes people safer, it removes landmines and it destroys unexploded bombs and shells. It helps countries get back on their feet and people back in their homes. there aren't many places where that work is needed more desperately and urgently than Syria."

To take part in Halo's Walk for Syria register at www.walkforsyria.org