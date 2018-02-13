France have dropped a number of players for "inappropriate behaviour" after Sunday's game against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Head coach Jacques Brunel has acted after some players were questioned by Police Scotland in connection with a report of sexual assault, although it was subsequently established that no crime had been committed.

Read more: French rugby players 'well-behaved' say Edinburgh nightclub staff

It is thought that Brunel permitted the players a night out in Edinburgh after the 32-26 defeat but he has since taken a dim view of their conduct, resulting in a major cull when announcing an initial 31-man squad named in advance of Italy's visit to Paris.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) did not specify which players had been omitted for disciplinary reasons in a statement to announce the squad.

The FFR said in its statement: "Jacques decided to exclude from this list the players who went out after the defeat in Scotland.

"Through this inappropriate behaviour they did not respect their status as international players and the duties that come with that."

Police Scotland spoke to a number of potential witnesses at Edinburgh Airport on Monday morning, grounding the plane carrying the French squad while police inquiries were carried out.

Jacques Brunel a décidé d’exclure de cette liste les joueurs qui sont sortis après la défaite en Ecosse. Par ce comportement inapproprié, ils n’ont pas respecté leur statut de joueur international et les devoirs qui en découlent. — FF Rugby (@FFRugby) February 13, 2018

The chartered Jet2 flight to Paris was due to leave at around 11am but was stuck on the runway for around two hours.

The players were at Tigerlily on Edinburgh's George Street.

Events manager Jo McKinnell said the French players were in the bar on Sunday evening but said there were no incidents.

Innes Bolt, managing director of Montpeliers, who run Tigerlily and Lulu nightclub, said earlier that "the players and staff were all in good spirits and well-behaved".

He said there were "no reported incidents to our security team and management in either venue during the night, and police have not asked to interview any staff".