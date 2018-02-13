GLASGOW Taxis teamed up with Edinburgh counterparts Central Taxis to give Bonnie the seal a guided tour as the Glasgow 2018 mascot headed to the Capital.
Bonnie was on hand to promote the diving competition taking place as part of this year’s European Championships.
International aquatic stars will make a splash across seven days of competition at Edinburgh’s Royal Commonwealth Pool.
Bonnie enjoyed some of the Capital’s sights during her trip – taking in the Scott Monument, Princes Street Gardens and Edinburgh Castle - as she demonstrated how easy it will be for sports fans to travel between Scotland’s two major cities this summer.
Glasgow Taxis’ 800-strong fleet will be the first port of call for passengers in the west, while Central Taxis will be on hand 24 hours a day to serve visitors in the Capital.
Speaking on behalf of the Glasgow Taxis Ltd. executive committee, chairman Stephen Flynn said: “The Glasgow 2018 European Championships provides Scotland with another great opportunity to host a world class sporting event and Glasgow Taxis are proud to get behind it.
“The journey to Edinburgh takes a little more than an hour by taxi making it accessible for sporting fans from the west.”
Tony Kenmuir, chairman of Central Taxis, said: “Travelling between Scotland’s two major cities has never been easier and by offering affordable travel to the public hopefully we can encourage a great turn out at this summer’s European Championships, both in Edinburgh and in Glasgow.”
