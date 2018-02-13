CELTIC’S official Twitter account appeared to have a sly dig at rivals Rangers – about the Ibrox side’s Uefa Cup Final loss to Zenit St Petersburg.
The Hoops' meet the Russian side in the Europa League on Thursday night for a place in the last 16 of Europe’s secondary knockout competition.
The first leg match will take place at Celtic Park in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd.
Loading article content
First look! 👀— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 13, 2018
The specially designed #CELZEN match programme will drop in all @CelticFCShop tomorrow! 📖🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/qvYYWsiimZ
And it comes just under ten years after Zenit beat Rangers 2-0 in Manchester to clinch their first European trophy.
The light-hearted dig came after Celtic gave fans a sneak peak of the match programme's front cover for the evening, which included a mix-up over Zenit’s badge – with Celtic’s match programme using an old version.
Zenit asked Celtic to "fix the badge" but Celtic responded: “We love the current badge, guys, but we thought it would only be right to pay tribute to your greatest European triumph. Retro #CELZEN #Manchester2008.”
The match programme features comic-style images of Scott Brown and Zenit’s Aleksandr Kokorin.
But the Celtic tweet drew some brickbats from some Rangers fans who took exception to the comment believing it to be "trolling".
The Hoops tweet had come with a winky face emoji.
Zenit added: “We love the cover guys but you’ve used our old badge! Remember what happened to @MailSport when they messed with our badge!”
Celtic and Zenit are due to battle it out again in the second leg the following Thursday. That match will take place at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium is also expected to be played in front of a 56-000 capacity crowd.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?