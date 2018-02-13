CELTIC’S official Twitter account appeared to have a sly dig at rivals Rangers – about the Ibrox side’s Uefa Cup Final loss to Zenit St Petersburg.

The Hoops' meet the Russian side in the Europa League on Thursday night for a place in the last 16 of Europe’s secondary knockout competition.

The first leg match will take place at Celtic Park in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd.

And it comes just under ten years after Zenit beat Rangers 2-0 in Manchester to clinch their first European trophy.

The light-hearted dig came after Celtic gave fans a sneak peak of the match programme's front cover for the evening, which included a mix-up over Zenit’s badge – with Celtic’s match programme using an old version.

Zenit asked Celtic to "fix the badge" but Celtic responded: “We love the current badge, guys, but we thought it would only be right to pay tribute to your greatest European triumph. Retro #CELZEN #Manchester2008.”

The match programme features comic-style images of Scott Brown and Zenit’s Aleksandr Kokorin.

But the Celtic tweet drew some brickbats from some Rangers fans who took exception to the comment believing it to be "trolling".

The Hoops tweet had come with a winky face emoji.

Zenit added: “We love the cover guys but you’ve used our old badge! Remember what happened to @MailSport when they messed with our badge!”

Celtic and Zenit are due to  battle it out again in the second leg the following Thursday.  That match will take place at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium is also expected to be played in front of a 56-000 capacity crowd.

 