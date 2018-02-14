SUPERMARKETS are selling Valentine’s Day meal deals containing “shockingly unhealthy” amounts of salt, sugar and fat at bargain prices, according to a survey.
One of Marks & Spencer’s Valentine’s £20 meal deals contains as much salt as six McDonald’s hamburgers, while a £20 Waitrose meal of mussels, coq au vin, cauliflower cheese and a chocolate tart contains 118per cent of the maximum recommended intake of saturates, eight teaspoons of sugar and more salt than eight servings of McDonald’s medium fries.
Consensus Action on Salt and Health (Cash) found “excessive and harmful” amounts of salt, sugar and saturated fats in the majority of meal deal combinations it surveyed and called on retailers to “act more responsibly” and only offer discounts on healthier meals.
The saltiest meal deal combination was from M&S, which offers a starter, main, side dish, dessert, bottle of wine and a box of chocolates.
Cash found its Italian Antipasto Delicatessen Selection, Gastropub gammon shanks with a rich orange and cranberry sauce, truffled cauliflower cheese and Dutch apple tarts would provide 7.16g of salt per person – more than an adult’s daily recommended intake.
It also contains 120 per cent of the daily maximum recommended intake of saturates and more than 10 teaspoons of sugar.
The box of chocolates adds an additional 161 calories and 14g of sugar per person.
A £15 deal at Morrisons of Champagne and Scottish hot smoked salmon risotto, fish pie, chunky chips and chocolate and orange tarts contained 172 per cent of the recommended saturates for a day, 10 teaspoons of sugar and more salt than 15 bags of ready salted crisps.
A deal at Asda, also costing £15, of Cornish camembert, pork and chorizo stew, mash, broccoli and cauliflower cheese and melting puddings contained more than 13 teaspoons of sugar and more salt than two store-bought Pizza Express Margherita pizzas.
Of the retailers surveyed, only M&S, Iceland, The Co-operative and Waitrose provided a small choice of unprocessed fruit and vegetables as a side dish or dessert option as part of the meal deal.
Sonia Pombo, campaign manager at Cash, said: “While Valentine treats are fine, there is no need to make it at the expense of our health.”
