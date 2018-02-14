SUPERMARKETS are selling Valentine’s Day meal deals containing “shockingly unhealthy” amounts of salt, sugar and fat at bargain prices, according to a survey.

One of Marks & Spencer’s Valentine’s £20 meal deals contains as much salt as six McDonald’s hamburgers, while a £20 Waitrose meal of mussels, coq au vin, cauliflower cheese and a chocolate tart contains 118per cent of the maximum recommended intake of saturates, eight teaspoons of sugar and more salt than eight servings of McDonald’s medium fries.

Consensus Action on Salt and Health (Cash) found “excessive and harmful” amounts of salt, sugar and saturated fats in the majority of meal deal combinations it surveyed and called on retailers to “act more responsibly” and only offer discounts on healthier meals.

Loading article content