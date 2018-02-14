PRINCE Harry has said work done by a Scottish cafe supporting homeless people “needs to be across the UK as soon as possible”.

Harry and Meghan Markle were at Social Bite in Edinburgh’s west end yesterday during their first joint visit north of the Border ahead of their wedding in May.

They met those who use and work with the organisation, with the 33-year-old rubbing his hands together after walking in from the “freezing” conditions outside.

But the weather did not put off a cheering crowd wanting to welcome them, who were waving love hearts and flags – with some of them having queued for more than four hours to catch a glimpse.

Co-founder Josh Littlejohn told the couple how they aim to get people off the streets by giving them employment and helping them find their own accommodation.

Harry said: “When are you bringing this down south?

“When you’ve proved it really works, it needs to be across the UK as soon as possible.”

Mr Littlejohn said they were willing to share what they have learned with other organisations to tackle the issue elsewhere.

But he said Social Bite’s focus was on eradicating homelessness in Scotland first.

He said: “If we can make real inroads, there’s no reason we can’t pass that on down south.”

Harry and Ms Markle spoke with the organisation’s volunteers, customers and also staff who have been affected by homelessness.

When speaking to volunteers Liz Cann and Alice Smith, as well as customer George Whyte, Harry went on to talk about his love of food’s ability to bring people together.

He said: “Meals are supposed to be an opportunity to bring people together, time to share, time to give and time to have a conversation.”

The soon-to-be husband and wife also met other staff at the cafe, with Ms Markle saying she would like to work there because it seemed fun.

Sonny Murray, 38, was homeless for two years and rough sleeping for four months. He said working for Social Bite had helped him to turn his life around and told the couple he urged homeless people to get involved with the organisation.

Mr Murray described the pair as a “really lovely couple” who “sat and spoke away to us” about their backgrounds.

The firm also plans to open a “village” for homeless people later this year, which would give people without accommodation a home so they can try to find some security.

They are the latest in a string of high- profile visitors to Social Bite premises.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio stopped for lunch at the venture’s home in Edinburgh’s west end in November 2016. The Duchess of Cornwall and George Clooney have also been to Social Bite’s branch in Rose Street.

Harry and his bride-to-be were carrying out their fourth joint engagement together, but this was their first joint visit to Scotland and it started with a trip to Edinburgh Castle.

Hundreds of well-wishers had braved cold and wet conditions to meet the couple.

Ms Markle paid tribute to her Scottish hosts by wearing a tartan coat by Burberry, a long, navy blue and dark green wool and cashmere-blend said to cost £1,995.

On the eve of Valentine’s Day, one amorous male well-wisher gave Ms Markle a bunch of roses and told her “Don’t marry Harry, marry me” as she and Harry greeted crowds on the castle’s esplanade.

Ryan Davey, 32, had his six-year-old daughter Hannah perched on his shoulders so she could get a better look at the couple as they passed by.

He said: “We’ve come up from Durham to see them, this is the nearest place for us but it’s been worth it.”

During the walkabout, Ms Markle chatted briefly to Vicki Thorpe, 49, and daughter Erin, 11, from Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, who waited for hours to see the couple.

Mrs Thorpe said: “Meghan thanked us for braving the cold for them. We didn’t know they were going to be here – my daughter’s got some history homework on Edinburgh Castle, that’s why we’re here – but we decided to stay for the visit.

“I’ve never been this close to a royal – it was amazing, we never expected to be shaking hands with them.”

Harry met Megan Speirs, 32, and her five-year-old daughter Amelie, and happily posed with the youngster’s classroom cuddly toy, a bear called Bailey. Ms Speirs said of the Prince: “He was lovely. I didn’t expect him to pose for us with the bear – he’s just like his mother Diana, he’s got a way with children.”

Later, inside the castle at the historic Edinburgh Garrison, which looks out across the city, the Prince and Ms Markle joined Sergeant Dave Beveridge, District Gunner, Royal Artillery, for the firing of the One O’Clock Gun.

The tradition started in 1861 to mark time for ships in the Firth of Forth and the couple were given ear defenders before the volley was fired.