AROUND 200,000 working families in Scotland will be eligible for up to £2,000 of childcare support per child every year, the Treasury has said.
Parents, including self-employed people, can today apply for tax-free childcare for children under 12, by visiting the website www.childcare choices.gov.uk.
There they will be able to access a “childcare calculator” that helps parents choose childcare support.
The Treasury says the contribution is worth up to £4,000 for disabled children. More than 190,000 parents across the UK have applied and now have a tax-free childcare account.
They can use the account to pay for regulated childcare, including nurseries, childminders, after school or holiday clubs. For every £8 parents pay into their childcare account, the UK Government says it will add an extra £2. Once eligible parents have opened their new account they can then start paying their childcare provider using the contribution.
Liz Truss, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said: “Tax-Free Childcare will cut thousands of pounds from childcare bills and is good news for working parents.”
The Scottish Government is committed to increasing free early learning and childcare provision from 60 to 1,140 hours from 2020.
