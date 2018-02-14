THE Scottish Government has written to all the overseas aid agencies it funds demanding the “highest moral and ethical standards” in the wake of the Oxfam sex scandal.

International Development minister Dr Alasdair Allan asked all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to confirm they had “robust” policies in place to protect vulnerable groups.

He warned the government would "not hesitate to take appropriate action" if wrongdoing was uncovered.

READ MORE: Donations to Scots charities could be hit by Oxfam scandal

The SNP government has awarded more than £7m to Oxfam Scotland since 2008, with the most recent award being last September.

The money, from the International Development and Climate Justice fund, has gone towards a range of projects in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and to crises across the globe.

Dr Allan’s intervention follows revelations about Oxfam covering up the findings of an inquiry into claims staff used prostitutes while delivering aid in Haiti in 2011.

The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into the British charity, which has already seen its deputy chief executive, Penny Lawrence, quit over the case.

The actress Minnie driver yesterday stood down as a celebrity ambassador for Oxfam, saying she was “nothing less than horrified” by the allegations.

In his letter, Dr Allan cites recent “media reports of serious misconduct and sexual abuse by staff working in the international development sector”, specifically vulnerable groups.

READ MORE: Donations to Scots charities could be hit by Oxfam scandal

He said: “The Scottish Government expects the highest moral and ethical standards from those we fund to provide services to those people and communities who look to our support at their time of greatest need.

“We will not tolerate any form of human rights abuses or misconduct, wherever they take place.

“We expect our partner organisations wherever they are to monitor their work closely, and to be open, honest and transparent with us, and the public whenever there are any suggestions of abuse or malpractice.

“Any such incidents occurring in relation to projects either wholly or jointly funded by the Scottish Government should be reported to your Grant Manager immediately."

He said he recognised the "vast majority" of those working in NGOs did so in a diligent and appropriate manner.

READ MORE: Donations to Scots charities could be hit by Oxfam scandal

However he warned: "The Scottish Government will not hesitate to take appropriate action whenever we suspect that any abuse has occurred, and we expect the same commitment from those working with us.”

The Scottish Governments awards around £10m a year to international aid projects, principally in Africa.