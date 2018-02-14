A primary school has been given a free cinema trip by a leading film studio after their singing was praised by Hollywood star Hugh Jackman.
Drakies Primary in Inverness posted a video on social media of pupils performing This Is Me from The Greatest Showman, which was described by the X-Men and Les Miserables actor as “awesome”.
Now the school has said it has had a trip to watch the film – paid for by 20th Century Fox – on Friday, February 23.
The movie is inspired by the story of P. T. Barnum’s Barnum & Bailey Circus and the lives of its star attractions.
Real life members of the show were General Tom Thumb and Scottish-born Angus MacAskill, who is recorded as having been 7ft 9ins.
