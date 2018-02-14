AWARD-winning Scottish-Italian chef Nico Simeone is taking his Glasgow dining concept east with a new restaurant in Edinburgh.
'Six by Nico' will be the third venue opened by the cook, whose '111 by Nico' and 'Six by Nico' are already well embedded in Glasgow’s restaurant scene.
The restaurants pride themselves on an evolving menu, with dishes reinvented every six weeks.
Drawing inspiration from both at home and abroad such as the docklands of Leith to the vineyards of South America, Nico and his team combine different ingredients, flavours and dishes to bring memories and stories creating a brand new dining experience.
The success of the restaurant has helped Simeone win the crown of Scotland’s most innovative chief at the Scotsman Food and Drink Awards last November, where Six by Nico was hailed as “something truly innovative and unique”.
Now his concept is to be replicated at the new Edinburgh restaurant on Hanover Street, which will replace the Passorn Thai Brasserie. Born in Glasgow to Italian parents, Simeone has previously worked at the Number One restaurant at the Balmoral Hotel, in Edinburgh, as well as Chardon d’Or, in Glasgow.
He said: "We are very excited to bring an unforgettable culinary experience to Edinburgh. We have been overwhelmed by the success and the appeal of our first 'Six by Nico' in Glasgow, and we couldn't be more delighted about bringing a completely new offering and dining experience to the people of Edinburgh."
