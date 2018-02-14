THREE young chefs from Glasgow are heading to the final of the UK's most prestigious student cook off after they gave a display of "composure, skill and imagination" to create a mouthwatering menu.

The execution of their meal that included smoked roe deer carpaccio and curry leaf ice cream helped propel the City of Glasgow College through to the final of the Country Range Student Chef Challenge.

The team of Lee Christie, Jordan McKenzie and Erin Sweeney will battle it out for the prestigious title at the UK’s largest foodservice and hospitality event where they will have to once again cook their three-course, three-cover menu in 90 minutes but this time in front of a live exhibition audience.

Now in its 24th year, the annual Country Range Student Chef Challenge has become the pinnacle for full-time hospitality college students looking to develop skills and showcase their culinary prowess and creativity.

The City of Glasgow team will now head to Hotelympia in London on Wednesday March 7 for the live final cook off.

While the menus can be tweaked slightly before the final, the City of Glasgow College team’s successful menu comprised:

Smoked Roe Deer Carpaccio, Beetroot, Radicchio, Grape, Herb Mayo;

Seared North Sea Coley, Cauliflower, Roast, Pureed and Marinated Seaweed, Vadouvan Butter;

Fig Tart, Coriander Salted Pine Nuts, Curry Leaf Ice Cream

This year’s theme is Around the World in Three Spices with teams having to use a different fresh or ground spice in each of their courses.

In addition to taking home the much-coveted title, the three victorious students will each win a bespoke set of three Flint & Flame knives, a trip to the 2018 Universal Cookery & Food Festival, Westlands, in September 2018 and one night’s accommodation and dinner at Michelin-starred restaurant Simpsons in Kenilworth.

Emma Holden, organiser of the Country Range Student Chef Challenge, said: "The standard in the semi-final heats has been incredible with some unbelievable technique, team work and dishes on display.

"A huge congratulations has to go to all the teams who made the final as they each produced three amazing dishes.

"We look forward to seeing the teams again in March at Hotelympia where the pressure is definitely cranked up a notch.”

Chris Basten, Craft Guild of Chefs Chairman of Judges, said: "Well done to the all the teams on fantastic all round performances.

"The menus devised showcased real imagination and the teams backed this up on the day by showing real composure, skill and plating up some dazzling dishes.”