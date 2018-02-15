Conservative MP and Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Nicky Morgan has written the following letter to 33 financial services firms:

“The Treasury Select Committee launched an inquiry into Women in Finance on 19 October 2017. As well as exploring the barriers women entering and progressing their careers often face in the financial services industry, the inquiry also considers the success of the HMT’s Women in Finance Charter in securing signatories and improving financial firms’ recruitment and other practices.

“The Women in Finance Charter has so far achieved 162 signatories as of November 2017. Estimates by HM Treasury suggest that these signatories represent over 600,000 employees in the industry, which is around half of the employees in the financial services sector. This progress is to be welcomed. However, the aim must be to see all firms in the financial sector sign up to the Charter and to make a real effort to improve their gender diversity, particularly in senior roles.

