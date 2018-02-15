MOUNTAIN rescuers have warned it could be months before the bodies of three missing hillwalkers are found.

John Stevenson, of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, said it was “like looking for a needle in a haystack” if, as feared, the men are buried by separate avalanches.

He warned that some hillwalkers and climbers had no idea of what it was like navigating in current conditions and were risking their lives as a result.

