BUSKING school pupils have helped launch a Scottish charity’s annual fundraising drive to help benefit some of the world’s poorest people.

The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (Sciaf) Wee Box, Big Change appeal asks people to give up a favourite treat such as coffee or chocolate and put the money saved into a Sciaf Wee Box, then donate it at Easter to help fund the charity’s overseas aid work.

An 18-strong band from St Maurice’s High School in Cumbernauld played samba and traditional Scottish tunes in the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow to raise money at the launch of the appeal, which this year focuses on the charity’s work helping poor families affected by illegal fishing in Cambodia.

