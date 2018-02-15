This is what we know so far about a shooting at a high school in Florida which has left multiple people dead.
– At least 17 people have died after a gunman opened fire at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday afternoon.
– Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at about 2.30pm.
Loading article content
– The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz. He was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.
– Sheriff Scott Israel, of Broward County, said Cruz was a former student at the school who was previously expelled for disciplinary reasons.
READ MORE: Florida high school shooting: Gunman kills 17 in Valentine’s Day massacre
– The sheriff said the gunman had at least one AR-15 rifle as well as multiple magazines.
– He told reporters that an attack began outside the school.
– 12 people were found dead inside the building, two were found just outside the school and another was found dead in a nearby street. A further two people died later while receiving medical treatment.
– 16 injured people were taken to hospital – the two who later died among that number.
READ MORE: Stars call for gun controls after Florida school mass shooting
– US president Donald Trump tweeted his condolences saying: “No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?